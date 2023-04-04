Virginia Beach City Council approves architect design for 5/31 memorial

City council members gave their full support for the memorial project and directed the city manager to enter negotiations with the design firm.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Tuesday, after 13 months of thought and dedication, the 5/31 Memorial Committee members presented their final memorial design to honor the victims of the 2019 Virginia Beach mass shooting.

City council members gave their full support for the project and directed the city manager to enter negotiations with the design firm.

Committee members selected Dills Architects' design, which pulls together water and earth elements to honor the victims, survivors, and heroes impacted by the tragedy.

"This is really about storytelling,” said committee member Tara Reel. “Telling the stories of everyone who was affected that day.”

Visitors will walk through a "Survivor’s Grove" leading to a "Hero Tree." Sgt. Brian Ricardo said a wide scope of heroes are remembered.

“The lady that barricaded the 29 other employees in her office for the time it took me to get to her is clearly a hero,” Sgt. Ricardo said. “Keith Cox, who I found, clearly a hero. Josh Hardy, who I found, clearly a hero.”

From there, people visiting the memorial will follow a winding path to the edge of a reflecting pool and see the engraved names of the 12 victims who died.

“Standing there and looking out over the water, through the trees,” committee member Duff Kliewer said.

Many Virginia Beach City Council members called the design stunning and powerful.

“I think in our heart of hearts that we got this right,” said Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer.

“This memorial will tell the stories of so many that we may have never heard before,” said Councilwoman Sabrina Wooten.

Committee members are excited to get their stamp of approval and believe the memorial will become a special place for so many.

“I hope and pray that the outcome is something that is going to provide solace and peace to everyone that was impacted,” said committee member Charlotte Zito.