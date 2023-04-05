City Council approves Virginia Beach's first plan for electric vehicle charging

The plan will serve as a roadmap to accommodate city needs as it transitions from conventionally fueled cars to EVs.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Electric vehicle (EV) drivers are the focus of a new plan by the Virginia Beach City Council.

City Council unanimously approved the new Virginia Beach Electric Vehicle Community Charging Plan at a meeting on Tuesday.

The plan will serve as a roadmap to accommodate city needs as it transitions from conventionally fueled cars to EVs.

At the end of March, Virginia Beach Public Works presented the results of a nine-month-long EV and charging infrastructure study. The results prompted the new plan.

The consultant Cadmus worked with the Virginia Beach Public Schools Environmental Studies program and Virginia Clean Cities to conduct the research backing the plan, according to the city.

It comes as EVs are gaining popularity in personal and fleet vehicle markets.

Right now, the plan doesn't involve city spending. It just sets up a strategy to ensure Virginia Beach is ready to apply for federal and state funding programs to support EV infrastructure.

There are 34 recommendations and 70 actions that could be implemented to support charging infrastructure. The release says this includes potential short, medium and long-term opportunities.

According to the release, the recommendations address six key goals:

1. Ensure charging is available and convenient – How to make charging easier?

2. Catalyze public engagement around EV charging – How do we increase awareness and participation?

3. Establish municipal EV programs – How can the City lead the way?

4. Enhance charger access at Municipal Sites – How do we expand charger deployment at municipally-owned sites?

5. Identify sources of funding for EVs and charging infrastructure – What federal, state, and local resources can the City utilize?