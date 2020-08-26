Virginia Beach City Council approves giving bonus to 'emergency responders' such as waste management workers

The new ordinance will use additional funds to give to "emergency responders" previously not covered by the CARES Act money.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach will give additional workers a bonus for being on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

City Council already agreed to give a number of emergency responders hazard pay using money from the CARES Act, including police, firefighters, EMS, and the sheriff's office staff. Certain health and human services staff will get money, too.

Tuesday's meeting sought to use additional funds to give to "emergency responders" not covered by the CARES Act money, including waste management workers.

Among the speakers who addressed the city council was a waste management employee who said they are already underfunded and felt that his department had been overlooked during the pandemic.

A majority of city council members agreed, voting 10 to 1 to approve the bonus pay.

Councilman John Moss was the lone nay vote and while he expressed sympathies for city workers, he felt the funds should have instead gone to the neediest in the community instead.

With the council's approval, emergency responders will get a one-time payment of $1,500. Eligible full-time employees will get $250.