Virginia Beach City Council approves senior living highrise expansion

The 5-2 vote came after hours of public discussion, with dozens of speakers coming forward to voice or oppose the 22-floor Westminster-Canterbury expansion.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A divided Virginia City Council voted to move forward with Westminster-Canterbury's proposed 22-floor senior living community.

The beachside resort expansion would be located next to Westminster-Canterbury's current campus on Shore Drive.

The plan is to add 217 independent living apartments, 75 assisted living, and 45 memory residences.

"This is a treasure location and you're building something that is going to be a permanent landmark and we want it to be great," Westminster-Canterbury's CEO Ben Unkle previously told 13News Now.

He's argued that the demographics of our region show Virginia Beach is facing an acute shortage in senior housing and services.