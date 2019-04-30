VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach residents will have another chance to learn about their city's proposed 2020 budget on Tuesday.

A public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. at City Hall.

The budget includes tax increases that would cost the average family about $180 more per year, or $15 more per month, in city taxes and fees.

If the budget is approved, the average Virginia Beach household would pay $4,527 per year in city taxes and fees, according to city documents.

The breakdown for the tax and fee increase is proposed as follows:

1.5 cent increase to the real-estate tax

3.5 cent increase per day for stormwater fees

$2 increase per month for waste management fees

49 cent increase per 1,000 gallons for a change in the water rate

Overall, the tax burden Virginia Beach residents pay is the lowest in Hampton Roads with only an average of 6.32 percent of residents' income going towards taxes compared to 9.36 percent in Hampton.

City budget leaders said most of the money will be redirected to stormwater projects and other flood mitigation work.

"Strong, vibrant cities don't just plan for their future, they create it, and it requires more than establishing a vision and adopting a strategic plan," Virginia Beach City Manager David Hansen wrote in his letter to city council regarding his budget proposal.

Additionally, the City is looking to include a $250,000 sponsorship to bring back Pharrell Williams' "Something in the Water" festival for next year.

That's the same amount the City approved to sponsor this year's festival, and is similar to sponsorships for other events like the Patriotic Festival and Neptune Festival.

Hansen's top five areas of focus in his plan are:

Stormwater, recurrent flooding and sea level rise

Public safety

Transportation

Schools

Growing the economy

The main area Hansen focuses on is stormwater funding. He proposed a 41 percent increase to stormwater funding and added 25 projects. In his proposal, 23 percent of the city's Capital Improvement Plan would go to stormwater funding compared to the 9 percent of the CIP that stormwater received three years ago.

Improvements for public safety include 12 officers being moved to the field by civilianizing positions, eight paramedics and 15 firefighters at Burton Station and implementing the final phases of body cameras for the Commonwealth's Attorney.

As far as improving transportation in Virginia Beach, the city manager suggests adding $291 million in funding over the next six years. There are also 17 new construction projects and plans for a new bus transit route.

Hansen recommends providing $256 million toward education funding over six years, including increased special education funding.

The proposed budget includes a recommendation for investing in employees by providing a three-percent merit increase for full-time city employees, a three percent lump sum for full-time city employees at the end of the pay range, a three-percent general increase for part-time city employees and a three-percent increase for school employees. He also proposes a three-percent employer increase for health insurance starting on January 1, 2020.

City Council will vote on the budget on May 14.