Virginia Beach City Council members pledge to seek solutions to fight police brutality

In the letter, council members said they are committed to seeking solutions following local and national calls to end police brutality.
Credit: Megan Shinn, 13News Now
Many people take a knee during a protest at Mount Trashmore in Virginia Beach, Va. on June 2, 2020. The demonstration was in response to the death of George Floyd.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Members of the Virginia Beach City Council signed a letter committing themselves to find ways to tackle police brutality in their city.

This follows the weeks-long, nationwide protests that have inspired some cities to reexamine their own policing policies and figure out what they can do differently.

After George Floyd's in-custody death, the Minneapolis City Council decided to fully disband their police department in order to develop community-led, public safety initiatives. 

As for the Virginia Beach City Council, eight members signed an open letter to their citizens to find solutions that create real change for the communities they serve. 

They mention the commitment that the city's police department has made to progressive training, policies and procedures in order to uphold ethical standards and accountability.

