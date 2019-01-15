VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Council members in Virginia Beach passed a term sheet for The Wave project, 9-1. Councilwoman Abbott was the only "nay" on the council.

The process to bring the mixed-use development to the old Dome site will continue moving forward. The development, which includes an entertainment center and a surf park, has the support of Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams.

Last week, the city presented residents with an outline of terms of the possible deal between Virginia Beach and Venture Realty, the developer that would spearhead the project.

The city estimates the site would generate $57 million for the general fund and $49 million for public schools over 20 years. During construction, it would create 3,600 jobs and another 2,000 jobs once the site opens.

Documents obtained by 13News Now say the city would invest more than $95 million in the project.

Negotiations for a final Development Agreement should conclude in June 2019, with construction scheduled for sometime between 2020 and 2023.