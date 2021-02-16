Virginia Beach City Council hears recommendations for Investigation Review Panel

The review panel makes sure reports from the Virginia Beach Police Department are complete and accurate.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach city leaders are working to improve the Investigation Review Panel. The panel makes sure reports from the police department are complete and accurate.

“Council has been discussing this issue for the past several months,” explained council member Jessica Abbott. “I think the roundtable has been a success in terms of getting the conversation to the place where we can start being critical, thinking critically about it.”

On Tuesday, Virginia Beach city council members listened virtually to new recommendations for the Investigation Review Panel. Members of the African American Roundtable said the suggestions are needed to build trust and improve transparency within the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Abbott explained, “I think it’s an important thing that we need to address, and we owe action to the community.”

The recommendations from the African American Roundtable include:

Purpose: To be a civilian-led oversight committee for the VBPD.

Scope: The committee shall oversee all sworn police officers and civilians working within the department.

Composition: Members of the board will reflect the demographic and geographic diversity of the locality

Investigation: The board shall investigate complaints from civilians and initiate investigations regarding the conduct of law enforcement officers and civilian employees of the VBPD.

Subpoena: If after the board has made a good faith effort to obtain evidence, the law enforcement oversight body may apply to the Circuit Court for a subpoena to compel the attendance of witnesses and the production of evidence. *Subpoenas would only apply to VBPD.

Impartiality: The board shall report to the City Manager.

Funding: The board shall have funding necessary to fulfill its duties.

Taskforce: A taskforce be formed of stakeholders to research the issue and help to develop policy and procedures for Civilian Oversight Panel.

Abbott believes more community input is needed before moving forward with these suggestions.

“If we can do our best to try and touch as much of the community as possible and get as much feedback and really start to build that trust,” she said.