Virginia Beach City Council to hold special meeting Tuesday to discuss Oceanfront shootings

Council members Sabrina Wooten, Louis Jones and Aaron Rouse requested that the meeting take place Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach City Council will hold a special meeting and public briefing to discuss the Oceanfront shootings that left 2 people dead and 8 people injured on Friday night.

Council members Sabrina Wooten, Louis Jones and Aaron Rouse requested that the meeting take place Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

In all, there were three shootings that night. A Virginia Beach police officer shot and killed 25-year-old Donovon Lynch. During that encounter, the officer's body camera wasn't turned on for some reason.

Police said two officers, including the one who shot Lynch, saw him with a gun before the shooting. They said a witness also backed up the officers' account of that incident. Both officers claim Lynch “brandished" a gun at the time of the shooting.

Deshayla Harris, 29, was also killed. Police Chief Paul Neudigate said Harris was an innocent bystander killed by a stray bullet during that chaotic night.

Several other people were hurt in another shooting at 20th Street and Atlantic Avenue.

A Virginia Beach police officer was also hurt when he was hit by a car. Malik Kearney was arrested and is facing a DUI and hit and run charges in connection with that incident.

Calls for an independent investigation

Several organizations, including the ACLU and NAACP, are calling for the Virginia Beach Police Department to turn over its investigation of the fatal police shooting to an outside agency.

Del. Jay Jones said they are calling for transparency during the investigation process. There are still unanswered questions as to why the officer who shot Lynch did not turn on his body camera.

“I don’t want to say surprising, but disappointing the body camera was not turned on. We pass laws for that purpose. Officers will have the equipment to be transparent and so that we have a record of what’s happening, it’s distressing," Jones told 13News Now on Monday.

Happening TODAY: @CityofVaBeach will hold a special meeting. Three council members called the meeting to talk about the multiple shootings that happened at the oceanfront on Friday night. #DonovanLynch and #Deshaylaharris were killed. #13newsnow pic.twitter.com/oPs88tDsQM — Ali Weatherton 13News Now (@13AliWeatherton) March 30, 2021

On Monday night, Grammy-winning artist and Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams posted on social media that Lynch was his cousin.