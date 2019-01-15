VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Council members in Virginia Beach are expected to vote to either approve or reject terms laid out to redevelop the former Dome site.

Last week, the city presented residents an outline of terms of the possible deal between Virginia Beach and Venture Realty, the developer that would spearhead the redevelopment.

If the terms for redevelopment are approved, it would pave the way forward for a plan to build an entertainment center and surf park at that site, with support and backing by Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams.

Over 20 years, the city estimates the site would generate $57 million for the general fund and $49 million for public schools. During construction, it would create 3,600 jobs and another 2,000 jobs once the site opens.

Documents obtained by 13News Now say the city would invest more than $95 million in the project.

Negotiations for a final Development Agreement should conclude in June 2019, with construction scheduled for 2020-2023.