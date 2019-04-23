VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach city council members unanimously filled the Beach District's vacant seat on Tuesday.

It was announced that Guy Tower will fill in as the interim councilman for the Beach District until a special election is held in November.

The seat was vacated in March after a three-judge panel ruled against Councilman David Nygaard. The panel voided his election and vacated his seat.

The court ruled Nyggard only intended to live at the address in order to run for Virginia Beach city council. An official letter from the judges said there were credible witnesses, exhibits, and applicable law that led the court to believe Nygaard did not have the intent to establish residency in the 20th Street apartment.

According to the Virginian-Pilot, Tower is the former managing partner at the law firm Kaufman & Canoles as well as the former executive director of the Virginia Bar Association.