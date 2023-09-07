Virginia Beach City Council to vote on resolution to move Confederate monument

A years-long debate over where to relocate the Princess Anne County Confederate Monument could soon come to an end.

The monument of a Confederate soldier once stood at the Old Princess Anne County Courthouse for nearly 100 years. But for the past two years, it’s been in storage.

City leaders wouldn’t bite at the 2021 proposals from local Confederate history groups.

“Unless the local group could come back and give us a different offer, I think maybe we just leave it in storage for now," City Councilmember and now-Vice Mayor Rosemary Wilson said in a previous meeting about the monument.

One of the proposals would’ve moved the statue more than 250 miles away – losing its name and connection to Princess Anne. The other proposal would’ve kept the statue in Virginia Beach but had the city pay for upgrades.

“We’re giving it to them, and I don’t think we should be taking care of something in perpetuity that we no longer own,” Wilson previously said.

Dozens of people voiced their opinions on relocating the monument at a public hearing back in 2020.

“I definitely want to keep it up,” one speaker said.

“It needs to be removed immediately,” said another.

But the debate could come to a close Tuesday if council members approve a resolution to find a permanent spot for the 27-foot statue.

According to the resolution, the local Confederate history groups are “now cooperating” to keep the statue in the city.

If passed, the resolution says the statue will be transferred to a Confederate history group called the "Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation." Then, it will be placed adjacent to an existing family cemetery on private property owned by a third party.