Virginia Beach City Council unanimously votes to create Cannabis Advisory Task Force

In a nutshell, the task force will be made up of subject-matter experts and community members who can advise council on laws and citizen input pertaining to cannabis

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — To navigate new marijuana laws in the Commonwealth, Virginia Beach City Council voted to create a Cannabis Advisory Task Force.

Council approved the resolution unanimously, however, Councilman Michael Berlucchi was absent Tuesday night.

This vote comes a year after the Virginia General Assembly voted to allow people 21 and older to possess up to one ounce of recreational marijuana.

However, it is still illegal to smoke in public or in a car, as well as buy or sell recreational marijuana. But city leaders say they want to plan for the future when buying and selling cannabis could become legal in Virginia.

"We are entering a gray area right now, waiting to see what happens in 2023," Debra Bryan, Virginia Beach's legislative affairs director, said in a previous interview.

This task force will be made up of 16 people, including:

A city council member

A Resort Advisory Commission representative

A resort business professional

A commercial real estate professional

A healthcare professional

A Minority Business Council representative

Two cannabis industry representatives

A Planning Department representative

An Economic Development representative

A member from law enforcement

A civic league representative

A representative from Virginia Beach City Public Schools

Three citizens from across the city

The task force’s job will be to review state and federal laws related to cannabis consumption, sale and manufacturing, as well as gather public input and make recommendations to council regarding zoning and other policies to "protect public safety and quality of life.”

At a recent council meeting, Mayor Bobby Dyer said a task force like this is a good idea.

"This is a new concept that a lot of people are going to have to get ready for, and maybe a task force would be prudent."

In an earlier interview with Councilman Berlucchi, who brought this resolution forward, he said it’s the city’s responsibility to be strategic.

"It's an issue that is going to affect our entire city and entire community, and I want to make sure we have the chance to bring everyone to the table so that we can do the best thing for our Virginia Beach community," said Berlucchi.

It’s unclear when the task force will get started or how members will be chosen.