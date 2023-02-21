Virginia Beach City Council votes to extend dog walking hours on the boardwalk in the summer

Virginia Beach City Council voted 8-1 Tuesday night to extend the hours that dogs can be on the boardwalk from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Dog owners will get a few extra hours to walk their dogs on the Virginia Beach boardwalk this summer.

Virginia Beach City Council voted 8-1 Tuesday night to extend the hours that dogs can be on the boardwalk from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

During those months, dogs were only allowed to be on the boardwalk from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Now, the hours are 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Virginia Beach Vice Mayor Rosemary Wilson recommended the idea to city council members last week. She argued it would help police officers.

“It was creating a nuisance for police because they were being called for people out walking their dogs on a leash, which is not a violent crime," Wilson said last week.

Wilson also said last week that the extended hours would help hotel owners at the Oceanfront.