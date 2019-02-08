VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The 2nd Annual Back 2 School Carnival returns to Virginia Beach on Saturday, Aug. 3.

The event is presented by Virginia Beach native and current city councilman Aaron Rouse.

It's sponsored by his foundation Rouse's House.

It runs from 9 a.m. to noon at 411 Integrity Way. It's free and open to the public.

With the help of local sponsors and businesses, Rouse’s House will provide free school supplies including paper, pencils, folders, highlighters, crayons, tissue and more.

Educators are encouraged to bring their teacher IDs while students and parents are encouraged to bring their back-to-school lists.

Patrons will have access to the free products while supplies last.

In addition to free school supplies, there will be carnival games, food, raffle drawings, and family fun.

In the event that there is inclement weather, the Back 2 School Carnival will be held at Seatack Recreation Center, 141 S. Birdneck Road in Virginia.

For more information contact jaylyn.brownpr@gmail.com or rouseshouse.va@gmail.com.

