Virginia Beach City Manager Dave Hansen announced his resignation Wednesday, Vice Mayor Jim Wood confirmed to 13News Now.

Hansen said in an email to city employees:

For 13 and a half years, I have had the honor of working with you to support our city and to make things better for Virginia Beach. Thank you for believing in me and coming to work with good intentions and putting forth your best efforts.

Today, we find ourselves in difficult times. It is during these times that we must rally in support of each other so as to overcome the hardships we face. Our most recent tragedy will take all our energy, strength and patience so we can walk the long path of recovery ahead. You define your destiny. You determine your work environment. You are accountable for your own actions. I don’t believe in pointing fingers, I believe in rolling up our sleeves and figuring out how to solve our challenges. I encourage you to do the same.

Today, I will be resigning as your City Manager and submitting for retirement. I want you to know I will remain your biggest cheerleader and don’t you ever believe you are anything less than the very best. Take care of yourselves, your coworkers and our citizens.

Check 13NewsNow.com for more updates.

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.