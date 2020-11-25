Virginia Beach City Public Schools cancels some sports seasons

VBCPS also said it is changing how it will make decisions about bringing kids back to the classroom.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Public Schools is changing how it will make decisions about bringing kids back to the classroom.

Instead of looking at data over 14 days, it will look at seven-day metrics.

In a letter sent to parents on Tuesday, leaders said just one week gives them enough time to confirm data trends and communicate with staff and families about what will happen next.

Right now, all students are back home because the metrics entered the "red zone." Things need to improve -- and stay that way -- for seven days before Option 1 students go back to school.

VBCPS also gave an update about school sports. The Virginia Beach Middle School League canceled Season 1 activities such as basketball and Academic Challenge. All winter junior varsity sports are also benched.