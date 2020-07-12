Virginia Beach City Public Schools moves back to all-virtual instruction, postpones varsity winter sports activities

The division said because of COVID-19 metrics for Eastern Virginia, all students would return to remote learning. Activities related to varsity winter sports were po

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Public Schools said COVID-19 health metrics for the Eastern Virginia Region put Virginia Beach into the red/red zone as outlined in its Fall 2020 Plan.

Because of that, the division said it would continue with virtual instruction which included designated groups of students with disabilities who recently returned to in-person learning.

Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence shared the information with families and staff members Monday afternoon. He added that all activities related to varsity winter sports were postponed until further notice.

As of Tuesday (December 8) Safe Learning Centers (SLC) will be closed and access to school buildings and administrative offices will be available to students and families by appointment only.

Spence said if there is a special circumstance, such as the need to arrange for testing or to pick up personal items belonging to a student, parents should make arrangements by appointment with a child’s school.

Food service will continue.

VBCPS is providing breakfast, lunch and dinner at no charge to all children (18 and younger) at all VBCPS schools, regardless of individual eligibility or whether they receive instruction virtually or in-person.

The meals are provided via the drive by/pickup model, with bagged meals provided Monday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.. The Friday bag contains food for Saturday and Sunday. The bus delivery service will continue to select neighborhoods.

Employees who have questions about their workplace or status should contact their supervisor. Employees called to work onsite have to do so at the time requested of them. If someone has a medical condition that puts him/her at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19, that person should get in touch with his/her supervisor.