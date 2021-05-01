Virginia Beach City Public Schools to go forward with winter sports

Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence had put plans for sports on hold last month, as COVID-19 metrics continued to worsen in the city.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Public Schools has decided to hold winter varsity sports, with tryouts beginning as soon as Wednesday, January 6.

Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence had put plans for sports on hold last month, as COVID-19 metrics continued to worsen in the city.

On Monday, the school district announced it will hold a varsity winter sports season "in accordance with the protocols and health mitigations published by the Virginia High School League (VHSL) in its 2020-2021 Guidelines for Return to Participation."

VBCPS also made several additional changes in an effort to keep students' and staff's safety in mind. The changes include limiting the size of teams and prohibiting spectators at competitions.