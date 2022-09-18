Virginia Beach city workers rally for collective bargaining

City workers say they are fighting for their seat at the table to determine pay, hours, and benefits.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach city workers held a rally at Seatack North Park for their seat at the table when it comes to collective bargaining. Speakers at the rally said this is an on-going issue that is years overdue.

"The problem is that we just don't feel like we have a voice," said Cat Evans, a teacher at the rally.

Collective bargaining would allow city workers to unionize and start negotiations with city leaders about their working conditions. It would include aspects such as pay, benefits, and hours.

Until 2021, Virginia was one of three states that barred local government employees and public school staff from unionizing. The Virginia General Assembly voted on a bill in 2020 that overturned that ban, and now it is up to local governments.

"Collective bargaining is really a human right," said Laura Goren, a speaker at the rally. "Public sector workers can collectively bargain just like their private sector peers if their local government allows them to do this."

Virginia Beach city workers hope to put collective bargaining on the agenda in the near future. Goren said many workers are already struggling to keep themselves afloat.

"We see that 4 in 10 city workers can not afford to support themselves at a decent standard of living in the city they serve, and if they are trying to start a small family of two children - that number grows to 9 in 10," said Goren.

Other parts of Virginia, like Richmond and Arlington, have already passed collective bargaining in their local governments.