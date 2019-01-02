VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There's lots of love to spread around as Valentine's Day approaches and the Carolanne Farms/Arrowhead Civic League can help some Virginia Beach residents out.

For five dollars, anyone can buy one of their homemade goodie bags and the civic league will deliver them to recipients in these neighborhoods: Arrowhead, Carolanne Farms, Carolanne Point, Huntington, and Huntington Estates.

"We're going to start delivering them February first up until the fourteenth," said Robin Wolfe, Vice President of the civic league.

These little bags, however, will be showing a lot of love beyond the person getting one. It's a reach wide enough to impact even those not on the receiving end of the gift.

"We decided to share that and pay off school lunches at Arrowhead Elementary," said Wolfe.

The money coming in from these bags will wipe away that school lunch debt at Arrowhead Elementary School, which Wolfe said is about $700.

Thanks to Kempsville Christian Church, they're already a good portion there.

"When we noticed that leadership in our community [was helping], we reached out to Robin. She's been wonderful and in that conversation, we found a bridge that we can build to be a part of helping," said Josh Childress, the Senior Pastor.

He and his church have pre-ordered 100 bags, bringing in $500.

"We have members here that are part of that school. We know in our own locality, in our community here, because of the reach we have, and I know the civic league sees this too, there are families in need," said Childress.

A cause, they think, shows love isn't reserved just for February 14.

"We're all about our community. This is a wonderful opportunity to help," said Wolfe.

If you'd like to order a bag to be delivered in these neighborhoods, click here for the order form.