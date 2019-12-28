VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Waste Management Division said it is closing two of its recycling centers in the evening due to an uptick in illegal dumping.

The division said in a Facebook page it will close the Oceana and West Neck Recycling Centers each evening at 5 p.m.

It said "availability of both centers "will depend on the capacity of the containers."

The division shared photos of trash illegally dumped in the large recycling containers.

All recyclables must be loose and cardboard flattened. Items in plastic bags will not be recycled nor will items left outside of the containers, officials said.

Residents looking to dispose of trash can visit the Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center, 1989 Jake Sears Road or at the SPSA Landstown Transfer Station, 1825 Concert Drive.

