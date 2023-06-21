Much of Hampton Roads, OBX and Eastern Shore under coastal flood and rip current warnings

The National Weather Service warns of widespread flooding and says the surf zone at local beaches is dangerous for all levels of swimmers.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazard warning for coastal areas in Hampton Roads, the Eastern Shore and Eastern North Carolina until 8 p.m. Wednesday, meaning an increased risk of rip currents, high surf and coastal flooding.

A low-pressure system has been sliding its way up the Atlantic Coast this week, bringing gusty winds, off-and-on rain, and cooler temperatures.

Winds speeds could reach up to 30 mph across Southeast Virginia and Northeast North Carolina, causing tides to rise until sometime Friday.

The high tides Wednesday afternoon and again after midnight Thursday, especially, are expected to be elevated, according to the NWS alert. Water could reach one to two feet above ground level in Virginia Beach.

There will likely be widespread flooding in waterfront areas, but the NWS alert also warn that flooding may "extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays," and that could cause property damage and road closures in many areas.

Virginia Beach, the Outer Banks and the Eastern Shore are also at risk for rip currents and high surf conditions, with large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet possible in the surf zone.

The National Weather Service's Beach Forecast Webpage shows Virginia Beach and south of the city along the east coast are at level red for rip currents.

"Life-threatening rip currents are likely. The surf zone is dangerous for all levels of swimmers. Stay out of the water. Remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems."