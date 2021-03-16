Virginia Beach City Council to discuss future of city's Confederate monument

Two groups have put in bids to take possession of the statue. Now the city will have to decide which proposal to go with.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Council is expected to discuss the future of its Confederate monument on Tuesday.

It stood outside the Old Princess Anne County Courthouse for almost 100 years, until city crews removed it last summer as the entire country started re-thinking the statues and whether they should keep standing.

Two groups have put in bids to take possession of the statue. Now the city will have to decide which proposal to go with.