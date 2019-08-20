VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The electric scooter debate continues in Virginia Beach.

City council is considering changing where you can ride the e-scooters. Right now, people can ride scooters in trolley lanes around Atlantic Avenue along the Oceanfront.

But a proposed ordinance could ban the scooters from the resort area altogether, at least temporarily.

City council might take up a vote during Tuesday night's meeting. Several council members, including Mayor Bobby Dyer, asked for the ordinance due to safety concerns.

RELATED: Virginia Beach could ban e-scooters from the Oceanfront

The proposal would ban e-scooters east of Arctic Avenue, between Rudee Loop and the north side of 42nd Street. The scooters would also be prohibited where the speed limit is over 25 mph.

The city is also conducting an online survey to get the public's opinion in order to help them create e-scooter guidelines.

You can access the short survey here: publicinput.com/E-Scooters.

You have until September 3 to take the survey.

RELATED: Virginia Beach asking residents for feedback on electric scooters