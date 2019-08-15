VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "Hate has no place in Virginia Beach."

Those words are a part of a larger statement from Virginia Beach Councilman Michael Berlucchi after stickers were found around the Oceanfront promoting white nationalism.

The American Identity Movement describes itself as a fraternal organization that creates visual displays of public defiance against a hostile ruling class, according to their website.

They are also believed to have been created by one of the chief organizers of the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in 2017.

The group posted a number of posters promoting the organization and nationalist beliefs.

According to Berlucchi's statement, crews were in the process of removing the posters as of Wednesday afternoon.

RELATED: 2 years later: Charlottesville preaches unity on anniversary of deadly riots

RELATED: Virginia attorney general: No one deserves to live in fear of discrimination

You can read the rest of the councilman's statement below: