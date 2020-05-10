Virginia Beach Councilman John Moss tests positive for COVID-19

Councilman John Moss posted on Facebook, saying he's been experiencing a cough but no other symptoms.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Councilman John Moss has announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He posted on Facebook, saying he's been experiencing a cough but no other symptoms.

Moss began isolating after experiencing symptoms, which is why he's missed some recent event and later got tested for the coronavirus, which came back with a positive result.

He said his cough has eased, but he will still stay isolated and do health checks for the next 10 days.

"I appreciate more than you know the public expression of concern for my health," Moss wrote. "My biggest disappointment is not being able to attend the first week or so of the City voting rights act case in federal court that starts tomorrow."