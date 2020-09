Fire crews responded to a fire at an Americas Best Value Inn hotel in the 5700 block of Northampton Boulevard, according to dispatch.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a fire at an Americas Best Value Inn hotel early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews responded around 1:53 a.m. to the 5700 block of Northampton Boulevard, according to dispatch.

The fire department posted pictures from the scene of the fire on its Facebook page.