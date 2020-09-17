Virginia Beach crews preparing for possibility of flooding; roadway construction causing detours

South Plaza Trail, just north of Holland Road and south of I-264 and Virginia Beach Boulevard is blocked off due to drainage issues.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Hurricane season brings heavy flooding to our area in Hampton Roads and many crews are getting ready.

One neighborhood in Virginia Beach is notorious for flooding and because of it, repairs are currently underway.

Back in 2016, Windsor Woods and Princess Anne flooded from Hurricane Matthew and about 800 houses and roads flooded. Since then, the City Council approved funding for upcoming projects to help with the problem.

South Plaza Trail, just north of Holland Road and south of Interstate 264 and Virginia Beach Boulevard is blocked off as the city is working on its drainage system for the area. Virginia Natural Gas is adjusting its lines and placing an additional pipe to help with water flow.

For those driving through the work zone, there is an alternate way, but the people who live around the neighborhood still have access to their normal route.