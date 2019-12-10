VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Public Works crews began work on traffic signals on Saturday morning.

The traffic signal work is at the intersection of Witchduck Road and Virginia Beach Boulevard from Saturday through Sunday evening.

It will consist of installation of traffic signal mast arms and adjusting temporary traffic signals for upcoming traffic shifts.

Some lanes will be closed and some temporary traffic stops.

Police officers will be at the worksite to help with traffic stoppages.

Work began at 7 a.m. Saturday and continues until 5 p.m. Sunday.

Traffic delays, congestion, and construction noise is likely.

Drivers are urged to use alternate traffic routes whenever possible.

All scheduled work is weather permitting.

