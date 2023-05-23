Virginia Beach Crime Solvers to host Pig Pickin’ & Family Fun Day

The event will have catered food from Malbon Brothers BBQ, a cornhole tournament, live music and family-fun children's activities.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Crime Solvers are hosting their 16th Annual Pig Pickin’ & Family Fun Day at the Virginia Beach Airport on June 3.

The event will have catered food from Malbon Brothers BBQ, a cornhole tournament, live music and family-fun children's activities.

It will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. rain or shine. Tickets are $45 per person, but children 12 and under can get in for $10.

Proceeds go to Virginia Beach Crime Solvers, a program that helps give tipsters money if their information leads to an arrest and conviction. Because the program gets no money from any government agency, Crime Solvers relies on donations and money raised through fundraisers like the Pig Pickin'.