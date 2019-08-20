VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — This past month yielded big payouts to tipsters from Crime Solvers.

The organization handed out almost $3,000 to people who led police to criminals and solved crimes. The average amount every month is $1,000.

"It was higher than I've seen in my seven years associated with Crime Solvers,” said Ray Eisenburg.

The group said two bank robbers were among those caught because of tips.

One was Johnethia Hudson, police said. The race to find her started July 17 when Virginia Beach police said she went into an ABNB Federal Credit Union on Virginia Beach Blvd. and took money.

She and Rashad Blanchard, who police said was responsible for a robbery on July 16, were arrested in New York.

They were among eight arrested with a total of 15 charges among them.

"[The tipsters] are just people who just want to help the police keep this a safe city,” said Eisenburg. "With a robbery, it's a one on one personal thing and most people are traumatized when they've gone through that kind of experience."

All tips through the 1-888-LOCK-U-UP number and other avenues are anonymous.

Reward money is raised through donations. There is a fundraiser on Thursday, October 3, at the Herons Ridge Golf Club. Registration begins at 11 a.m.