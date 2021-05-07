Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs Department looking for artists for public art projects

There are three major art projects the city wants artists to help with including murals at the new skate park and art-wrapped utility boxes in select neighborhoods.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs Department is looking for artists to help with its community-based public arts project.

There are three projects the city needs artist to help with:

“Brushworks: A Community of One” Call to Teaching Artists -- The Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs Department, in partnership with the Department of Housing and Neighborhood Preservation, has created Brushworks, a public art program at the Housing Resource Center (HRC) located at 104 N. Witchduck Road in Virginia Beach. This pilot program will create opportunities for community members experiencing homelessness to work with professional artists in the creation of public art murals around the city. The mission of this pilot program is to incorporate socially impactful public art thoughtfully into public space.

Fill out and submit forms by May 7, 2021 at 5 p.m.

Please email questions to NGoodale@vbgov.com.

Neighborhood Utility Boxes Call to Teaching Artists -- Cultural Affairs is looking to take this program around Virginia Beach. The art-wrapped utility boxes will provide selected neighborhoods a sense of identity and serve to activate the selected areas supporting walkable neighborhoods connected by community-inspired art. A local artist will closely work with students to create original artwork based on common themes such as: Community Dreams, This is Me!, How My City Moves, etc.

Woodstock Skate Park Murals Call to Artists -- Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs Department and the Parks & Recreation Department are looking for an artist to create a series of five murals on the upper level of the City’s newest skate park, which will be prominently debuted during the Woodstock Skate Park opening on June 16, 2021.