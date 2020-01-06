Curfew declared in Virginia Beach

Governor Ralph Northam declared a curfew lasting from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for Virginia Beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Following a night of unrest at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, Governor Ralph Northam said he is ordering a curfew that will begin Monday night for the city.

Northam amended his state of emergency declaration to now include Virginia Beach's curfew. The curfew will last from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Monday, June 1 and lasting through Thursday, June 4. The curfew could be extended further by executive order.