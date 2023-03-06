No one hurt but four displaced following Virginia Beach house fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Four people are out of their home following a house fire in Virginia Beach on Monday afternoon.
The Virginia Beach Fire Department said firefighters were called to a two-story home in the 2400 block of Dabney Court around 4:41 p.m., in the Glenwood Subdivision of the city.
Light smoke was seen coming from the house when crews arrived. Firefighters were able to quickly get the fire out by 5 p.m., with most of the damage in a second-story bedroom.
No one was hurt, but four adults who lived at the home are displaced. The Red Cross has been contacted to offer housing assistance.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.