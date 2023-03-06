No one hurt but four displaced following Virginia Beach house fire

The Red Cross has been contacted to offer housing assistance for the displaced residents.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Four people are out of their home following a house fire in Virginia Beach on Monday afternoon.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department said firefighters were called to a two-story home in the 2400 block of Dabney Court around 4:41 p.m., in the Glenwood Subdivision of the city.

Light smoke was seen coming from the house when crews arrived. Firefighters were able to quickly get the fire out by 5 p.m., with most of the damage in a second-story bedroom.

No one was hurt, but four adults who lived at the home are displaced. The Red Cross has been contacted to offer housing assistance.