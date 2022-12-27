Virginia Beach daycare could close for months after pipe burst, flooding building over holiday weekend

Since Brilliant Beginnings Learning Center closed for the Christmas weekend, it took days before anyone noticed.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The winter weather froze a Virginia Beach daycare’s pipes and income.

A pipe burst at Brilliant Beginnings Learning Center in the Green Run neighborhood, forcing the daycare to be closed for repairs. It could be three months before re-opening.

District Manager Latese Hamilton said since the daycare closed for the holiday, it took days before anyone noticed.

“Just from the amount of water that was here on Monday, we think that it happened on Friday," Hamilton said. "It was pouring out into the driveway."

Hamilton said it wasn’t until Monday that someone walking by noticed water pouring out of the building and called 911.

By the time the fire department showed up, climbed through a window and shut off water and electricity, two to four inches of water had pooled throughout the daycare.

"They said there were seven cracks in the lines and it was just gushing out," Hamilton said. "So every classroom was affected. Every classroom had water.”

The business has 72 children enrolled and is expected to have 120 by next month.

Center Director Tiana Morton said families are the priority and her staff is now working frantically to get children into other daycare centers. They won’t charge tuition.

“It was stressful, calling each family one by one, sending out emails and then double checking to make sure they got those e-mails, seeing how many families would need placement right away,” Morton said.

“Even to see it today is really emotional. It’s not just a job, it’s a passion, a love for children, and we don’t want to see it like this at all.”

It’s a major financial blow. Hamilton said the daycare is looking at thousands of dollars in repairs. They must replace the pipes, the floors, and some furniture; check the walls for mold; and fix the ceiling and insulation. She said it could take up to 90 days before they’re back open for business.

“It’s surreal," Hamilton said. "It’s disheartening and just super sad.”