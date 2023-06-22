Virginia Beach dedicates new Burton Station Fire & EMS Station

The station is located on Tolliver Road, near Northampton Boulevard and Norfolk International Airport.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach dedicated its new Burton Station Fire & EMS Station Thursday afternoon, more than two years after construction began.

Fire Station 22 is located on Tolliver Road, near Northampton Boulevard and Norfolk International Airport. Officials said the new station will serve the northwest corridor of the city and can assist areas covered by Fire Stations 2, 7, and 4.

Construction on the station began in 2021 and it began operating earlier this year, although an official ribbon cutting for it was held Thursday.

Fire officials said the new state-of-the-art facility is 14,000 square feet in size and features three apparatus bays, quarters for firefighters and EMS personnel, a decontamination room, a physical training room, a community room, and more.