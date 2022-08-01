Virginia Beach Democratic Committee announces new caucus ahead of midterms

It will be called the Virginia Beach Black Democratic Caucus, or “VB Black Dems.”

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on June 21, 2022.

The Virginia Beach Democratic Committee announced on Monday that they will launch a new caucus that is focused on equity and accessibility in the city.

The Virginia Beach Black Democratic Caucus, or “VB Black Dems,” will include Black elected officials, members of the Democratic party and grassroots leaders that want to come together to unify and amplify their political goals.

“The creation of the VB Black Dems is the initial step in our year-long restructuring processes to empower the core constituencies that are the backbone of the Democratic Party,” said Vice Chair of Operations for the Virginia Beach Democratic Committee and member Michael B. Feggans.

Their three primary goals are as follows:

Advocate for legislation that addresses community needs.

Work to identify, train, recruit and endorse quality candidates for elected office who will promote diversity, equity and inclusion.

Create and organize activities and events that will encourage voter participation and civic engagement.