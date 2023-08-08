Virginia Beach Democrats want retirement date set for outgoing Sheriff Ken Stolle

They say if the sheriff were to announce his retirement date before the November election, they could save the city money by preventing a special election.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Democrats want Sheriff Ken Stolle to set a date for his retirement.

The Virginia Beach Democratic Committee sent out a statement on Monday, saying that if the sheriff were to announce his retirement date before the November election, they could save the city money by preventing a special election to fill his role.

Last week, Sheriff Stolle announced he would retire and that city councilman and Chief Deputy Rocky Holcomb would step in as interim sheriff. Holcomb would have to resign from his city council seat and a special election would need to be held for Holcomb's Kempsville District seat as well as an election for a permanent replacement for sheriff.

"We thank the Sheriff for his service. However, the voters need to choose his replacement. If he sets a date, the City Council can get this election on the ballot for this November," said Virginia Beach Democratic Committee Chair Lindsey Nathaniel in a statement. "Why is he announcing, but not telling us when?"

Virginia Beach Democrats said if Stolle set his retirement date now, city council could petition to have a special election on the same day as November's general election "at no additional cost." They also claimed that the next in line to replace Sheriff Stolle would be Undersheriff Brian Struzzieri, not Holcomb.

In response, the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office gave this statement to 13News Now:

"The Sheriff’s retirement date is entirely his decision. He is preparing for back surgery and recovery, as we said in the press release announcing his retirement, and we are making plans for his retirement ceremony. Those factors will determine his retirement date, which we will release as soon as it is decided.