Virginia Beach dentists pay settlement for bogus drug prescriptions

Three dentists allegedly wrote prescriptions for controlled substances to each other, despite there being no legitimate medical reason to do so.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three Virginia Beach dentists have agreed to pay a combined $30,000 to settle allegations that they violated the Controlled Substances Act by issuing and filling prescriptions with no legitimate medical purpose.

According to federal law enforcement officials, dentists Dr. Gary Hartman, Dr. Arnold Berger, and then-retired dentist Dr. Paul Berger wrote prescriptions for Schedule II and Schedule IV substances with no legitimate medical purpose.

Hartman and Arnold Berger allegedly wrote prescriptions for controlled substances -- including opioids -- to each other and in Hartman’s case, to Paul Berger. All three would fill the prescriptions and bring the majority of the opioids to Hartman.