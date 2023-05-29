Virginia Beach deputy city manager resigns

Taylor Adams has submitted his resignation after more than eight years with the city.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One of Virginia Beach's two deputy city managers is leaving his position.

Taylor Adams has submitted his resignation after more than eight years with the city. He's helped lead big economic developments for Virginia Beach, including working on the surf park that's under construction.

"The City of Virginia Beach thanks Taylor for his eight-plus years of service to the community and wish him and his family well as they transition to their next adventure," a city spokesperson told 13News Now in an email.