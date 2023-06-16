Virginia Beach diner is back open, serving up old-fashioned home cooking

Welcome back, Mary's Kitchen! See why this restaurant and its breakfast classics were so missed during a winter hiatus.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One local favorite closed its doors during the winter months in 2022-2023 after falling on rough times. Mary's Kitchen in Virginia Beach is back open and ready for business.

"It's actually been better than ever since we reopened," said owner Alice Ruffin. "To be honest, we just had a couple of hard years with COVID and the restrictions," Ruffin recalled. She said they just needed a little rest and time to restart and re-energize.

Mary's Kitchen is not an unfamiliar name in Hampton Roads. "The original owner was Mary Craft, and she opened up Mary's across the street in 1951," said Ruffin. Craft waited tables and did the cooking, running Mary's Kitchen until she retired in 1995. That's when Ruffin continued the legacy.

"I think there's still a niche for a little mom-and-pop diner," Ruffin said, looking around the restaurant as it was once again full. "Most of our servers know a lot of our guests by name. If they don't, their going to start a conversation with them," she smiled.

You can feel the friendliness and hometown vibes as soon as you step inside. If you aren't coming for the kind faces, you should come for the food.

"Our menu is very basic, pretty simple, old-fashioned, good home cooking. And some of our recipes are still Mary Crafts recipes," said Ruffin.

The menu may be simple, but it is delicious. "I think there's a niche for people that just want to come out and have a good breakfast with sausage, bacon, eggs, biscuits, hashbrowns, grits," Ruffin listed the menu.

They also make their biscuits fresh every morning. If you aren't in the mood for breakfast, grab a classic comfort lunch like chicken 'n' dumplings.

The food is outstanding. It gets the people through the door and keeps them coming back. However, when you're there, you will see what truly makes Mary's Kitchen so special is the staff. "I like being here, I like being around people, and I like seeing people enjoy the restaurant," Ruffin smiled.