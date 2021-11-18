Virginia Beach city leaders provide update to disparity study

The City of Virginia Beach held a meeting discussing ways to reduce disparities for minority, women, and disabled veteran-owned businesses.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Thursday, community and city leaders met to discuss ways to reduce disparities in the Virginia Beach business community.

This is the latest step after years of looking into whether minority and disabled veteran-owned businesses have received a fair shot at getting city contracts and other opportunities.

“When I started my business in 2011, a lot of people didn't want to give you information," said business owner Jemmalyn Hewlett.

Hewlett said she kept pushing to get what she needed. Now she owns seven businesses in Virginia Beach.

“One of the reasons why I went into business is because I was able to offer jobs to others," said Hewlett.

The 2018 study looked at imbalances in business opportunities in the city; specifically, if minority-owned, women-owned, and disabled veteran-owned businesses were treated differently.

City leaders are set to provide an update about recommendations from the study.

“Getting as much information as possible to find out what's going on in your community plays a big part when you're running businesses," said Hewlett.

The study found between 2012 and 2017, less than 19 percent of city contracts were awarded to women and minorities.

In February 2020, Virginia Beach City Council approved 12 recommendations to increase the number of minority and women-owned businesses. Some of those recommendations included more networking, outreach, and financial opportunities.

Hewlett said she is seeing more minority and women-owned businesses opening up.

“I think it has a lot to do with just seeing minorities leading and guiding and educating others and wanting to do what they do. So I believe it's just a community coming together out here, and be able to let people give information," said Hewlett.

Virginia Beach city council member Sabrina Wooten explained that most of the 12 recommendations have been met. One major outreach and support for businesses was the creation of The HIVE in Virginia Beach's Town Center, which was where Thursday's "Addressing the Disparity Forum" was held.

“In the recommendation, it called for one set aside office to help small businesses, women, minority and service-abled businesses and that office is The HIVE," said Wooten.