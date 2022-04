The Virginia Beach Police Dept. is warning drivers to beware of traffic light outages.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — More than 2,500 people are without power in Virginia Beach as of Monday evening.

The Virginia Beach Police Dept. tweeted about the outage, warning drivers to beware of traffic light outages.

The department said if you approach a traffic light that isn't working, use it as a four-way stop.

According to Dominion Energy's website, power should be restored Tuesday anytime from midnight to 3 a.m.