VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Firefighters are at a home in Virginia Beach that caught fire Monday morning.

According to police and fire dispatch, the fire was reported around 5:22 a.m. for a residence in the 1,000 block of Emporia Avenue.

The fire chief on scene told 13News Now photojournalist Rick Dillow that while no people were hurt, a pet cat and some birds perished in the fire.

Smoke and flames could be seen rising in the attic of the single-story house, with smoke rising from the roof.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.