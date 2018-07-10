VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Virginia Beach EMS responded to a possible drowning at the Oceanfront Sunday, EMS Chief Bruce Nedelka said.

Around 1 p.m., crews were called to 34th Street of a possible drowning.

EMS personnel found that citizens had pulled a person out of the water. The person was unresponsive, Nedelka said.

Crews began advanced life support, and transported the person to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital, he said.

There is no more information about the victim or the circumstances that led up to the emergency call.

