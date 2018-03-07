VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) – If you’re out at Mount Trashmore celebrating the Fourth of July, keep your eyes peeled.

There’s a new life-saving vehicle that will be rolling around with the goal of keeping you and your family safe. It’s called a medical cart. It serves as sort of a mini-ambulance with the goal of getting to patients faster.

"We understand most people for July 4th are going to be outside for hours upon hours in the sun, in the heat,” said Virginia Beach EMS Brigade Chief Mike Lewis. "We're hoping the fact that it's small, it can get into large crowds very easily."

The biggest concern for Lewis and his staff is heat exhaustion. The smaller patient compartment has water, a stretcher, defibrillator and IV box and air-conditioning.

One of the most noticeable differences is its wheels. They are more rugged to get through any terrain where an ambulance wouldn't be able to trek.

"It would take four or six people to carry someone out,” said Lewis. “Now that we have this cart, we can bring it through the grassy areas."

Another advantage is the patient privacy with the closed compartment.

"Normally with the event, we had open carts,” said Lewis. “Everyone could see what's going on."

The vehicle cost about $50,000 and was purchased less than a year ago. This will be its first run on an Independence Day celebration at the park.

© 2018 WVEC