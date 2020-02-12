Virginia Beach EMS to give free Christmas trees to volunteer first responders

Volunteer emergency medical services providers will receive Fraser Fir and Balsam Fir trees, donated by the Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad Foundation.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach Department of Emergency Medical Services is giving its volunteer first responders free Christmas trees this year.

Volunteer emergency medical services providers will receive fraser and balsam fir trees, donated by the Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad Foundation. The donation was also in partnership with Bacon Brothers Timber and Chubby’s Christmas Trees and Pumpkin Festival.

The trees will be given to the volunteer first responders on Friday. VB EMS volunteers hoping to receive a tree must call VBEMS to verify their status as a volunteer and reserve their tree for pickup.

Reservations start at 9 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, and will be conducted on a first-come basis while supplies last.