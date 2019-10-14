VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach EMT was arrested on child porn charges.

According to court documents, Alexander Bowling was arrested on Thursday, October 10 and charged with more than five counts of possession of child pornography.

He was being held at Virginia Beach City Jail, but as of October 14 he was out on bond.

He is due in court on Tuesday, October 15 at 8 a.m.

According to Dale Gauding, a spokesperson for Sentara Healthcare, Bowling is employed by Medical Transport, LLC, a subsidary of Sentata Healthcare. In a statement, Gauding said Bowling is on administrative leave until the charges are ajudicated.

Gauding said Medical Transport, LLC is a non-emergency medical transport for people that are too sick to ride in cars.

There is no further information available.