VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A Blue Ribbon Panel on School Safety and Security formed earlier this year presented its recommendations to the Virginia Beach School Board on Tuesday morning.

Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence said safety was his number one goal when he created the panel back in April. For the past several months, members looked at each and every school to see what was done well and what needs work.

The panel consists of members of the Virginia Beach Police Department, the Navy, and mental health professionals.

On Tuesday, they presented 11 recommendations to the school board. Those include increasing mental health awareness, training staff for emergencies, and keeping doors locked at all times. Another recommendation was making sure cameras do not have blind spots.

Dr. Spence said there's always room for improvement, and one area in particular he wants to focus is on mental health.

"One of the recommendations that we would like to see pursued is to follow the national standards on mental health support for our schools," Spence said. "For example, that is one per 500 students in terms of the recommendations for school psychologists. We're nowhere near that."

The superintendent said some of the recommendations do cost money, so changes won't overnight. They would first have to be approved by the school board and city council.

© 2018 WVEC